City Briefs: Red light cameras, climate change funding, Inner Harbour cleanup

Kingston to move ahead with red light cameras

KINGSTON — City council approved the installation of seven red light cameras at intersections across the city.

Which intersections will receive the cameras has yet to be decided.

Two years ago, city council approved a 10-camera system at a cost of $3.2 million over five years. The reworked plan will now see seven camera installed next year at a cost of $1.7 million.

The smaller number of cameras was welcomed by most councillors, who said it was a more appropriate number for a city of Kingston’s size.

The red light camera program is to target the worst city intersections, and proponents argue the devices could reduce running through red lights by half and cut the number of serious right-angle collisions by 25 per cent.

Agencies benefit from climate action fund

KINGSTON — A fundraising effort by the city for initiatives to address climate change raised more than $43,500 for a pair of local agencies.

The fund, launched at the start of December and wrapping up at the end of March, was collecting money for Habitat for Humanity Kingston’s purchase of four air source heat pumps for a housing project at a cost of $26,000.

Money was also being raised for Martha’s Table to help it purchase a $45,000 electric vehicle.