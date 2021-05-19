City Briefs: Red light cameras, climate change funding, Inner Harbour cleanup
Kingston to move ahead with red light cameras
KINGSTON — City council approved the installation of seven red light cameras at intersections across the city.
Which intersections will receive the cameras has yet to be decided.
Which intersections will receive the cameras has yet to be decided.
Two years ago, city council approved a 10-camera system at a cost of $3.2 million over five years. The reworked plan will now see seven camera installed next year at a cost of $1.7 million.
The smaller number of cameras was welcomed by most councillors, who said it was a more appropriate number for a city of Kingston’s size.
The red light camera program is to target the worst city intersections, and proponents argue the devices could reduce running through red lights by half and cut the number of serious right-angle collisions by 25 per cent.
Agencies benefit from climate action fund
KINGSTON — A fundraising effort by the city for initiatives to address climate change raised more than $43,500 for a pair of local agencies.
The fund, launched at the start of December and wrapping up at the end of March, was collecting money for Habitat for Humanity Kingston’s purchase of four air source heat pumps for a housing project at a cost of $26,000.
Money was also being raised for Martha’s Table to help it purchase a $45,000 electric vehicle.
Both agencies were able to secure other sources of funding to cover the difference between what the action fund collected and the cost of buying the equipment.
The raised amount raised included a $5,000 donation from the Kingston Community Credit Union and $15,000 from the city.
The next round of climate action fund donations is to begin in August.
Inner Harbour cleanup discussed
KINGSTON — City council was encouraged to voice its concerns about the federal government’s proposal to clean up the Inner Harbour.
The federal government is in the initial planning stages for a cleanup of toxic sediment in the harbour.
The federal government has asked the city if it would be willing to partner in the effort, but councillors last month heard strong opposition to the proposal.
“The federal government is really looking to partner with the city on this. They are not looking to have the city subordinate to this operation,” Kingston and the Islands MP Mark Gerretsen said. “You have leverage here.”
The plan is to be the subject of a couple of meetings in the coming months.