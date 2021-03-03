City Briefs: Tree trimming on King Street; help for homeowners, buyers; greenhouse greens

Article content

Tree trimming on King Street

Arborists are to trim trees along King Street as part of an upgrade of electrical infrastructure.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City Briefs: Tree trimming on King Street; help for homeowners, buyers; greenhouse greens Back to video

Utilities Kingston has been installing new utility poles along the street near Breakwater Park.

The tree pruning is to reduce the potential of trees interfering with the electricity wires.

“Trees are important to the health and safety of our community, helping to mitigate the impacts of carbon emissions,” Jim Keech, Utilities Kingston president and chief executive officer, said in a news release. “We’re consulting with trained arborists to reduce the impact of this work on the tree cover, while ensuring the continued safety and reliability of electricity services in central Kingston.”

The utility has committed to paying for the planting of two trees for every one that has to be removed for safety reasons.

The upgraded power lines supply electricity to the hospital and Queen’s University area.