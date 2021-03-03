City Briefs: Tree trimming on King Street; help for homeowners, buyers; greenhouse greens
Article content
Tree trimming on King Street
Arborists are to trim trees along King Street as part of an upgrade of electrical infrastructure.
City Briefs: Tree trimming on King Street; help for homeowners, buyers; greenhouse greens Back to video
Utilities Kingston has been installing new utility poles along the street near Breakwater Park.
The tree pruning is to reduce the potential of trees interfering with the electricity wires.
“Trees are important to the health and safety of our community, helping to mitigate the impacts of carbon emissions,” Jim Keech, Utilities Kingston president and chief executive officer, said in a news release. “We’re consulting with trained arborists to reduce the impact of this work on the tree cover, while ensuring the continued safety and reliability of electricity services in central Kingston.”
The utility has committed to paying for the planting of two trees for every one that has to be removed for safety reasons.
The upgraded power lines supply electricity to the hospital and Queen’s University area.
Advertisement
Article content
Help for buying, improving homes
City and Frontenac County residents are encouraged to apply for a pair of new programs to either help them buy their first house or improve the house where they already live.
Renters with low-to-medium income can apply to the Home Ownership Program for help with the purchase of a house. Applicants who qualify can have up to 10 per cent of their new home’s purchase price paid by the program.
In 2020, eight applicants received help to buy a house. Usually up to 15 home buyers receive assistance, but the COVID-19 pandemic is blamed for reducing participation in the program.
The Kingston Frontenac Renovates program provides low-to-moderate income homeowners with up to $10,000 for emergency repairs to their homes and up to $5,000 to improve the accessibility of their homes.
Last year, 19 households in the city and county were supported by the program.
Eligible repairs include window and furnace replacement, roof repairs and accessibility ramp or lift installation.
Fresh greens added to greenhouse
The annual bounty of spring flowers from the city’s Rodden Park greenhouse this year is to be augmented by fresh greens, which are to be donated to Loving Spoonful.
City staff planted the greens in January and once harvested are to be donated to the agency.
“We know that demand is high for fresh produce in late winter and early spring and wanted to explore ways in which the city could support this locally,” Troy Stubinski, public works operations manager, said. “Working with horticultural staff, we were able to identify an opportunity to grow fresh greens which will be donated to the Loving Spoonful.”
Annual public open houses at the greenhouse have again been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The initiative is to be assessed later this year to see if it can be maintained on an ongoing basis.