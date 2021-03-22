City closes Breakwater Park beach, Gord Downie Pier

Article content

The City of Kingston announced Monday morning that the Breakwater Park beach area and Gord Edgar Downie Pier are now closed after a busy weekend on the waterfront.

“We have seen an increase in cases in the past couple of weeks, so we need to reinforce precautions and support the Section 22 order, which limits gatherings to five people or fewer outside as well as inside,” Mayor Bryan Paterson said in a news release.

The release states that the closure comes from a recommendation of Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore in an effort to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

“The city has been working closely with KFL&A Public Health to address COVID-19 risks in the community,” the release said. “Today’s closures follow concerns with the lack of adherence to physical distancing by large numbers of people who continue to gather in these areas and is another step in protecting the health of our community.”

The rest of Breakwater Park, east of the beach, will remain open so long as physical distancing is adhered to.

The Kingston area entered the yellow-protect community status on Monday as cases of the virus continue to rise “significantly,” the public health unit said on Saturday. As of Friday afternoon, the Kingston region had 73 active cases of COVID-19, most of them within the city of Kingston, as reported on local public health’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Queen’s University reported 60 cases of the virus within its community last week.

Kingston Police and city bylaw officers will be enforcing the closure. Residents are encouraged to call the Kingston Police’s non-emergency line at 613-549-4660 to report any gatherings of concern.

This is the second time the beach and pier have been closed. It was also closed on Sept. 5, 2020, just days before the fall school semester began.