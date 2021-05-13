City council to consider revisions to strategic priority timelines

Article content

KINGSTON — City council is to consider taking a look at its strategic priorities and city staff’s ability to meet their deadlines during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A motion to go before city council Tuesday night asks staff to report back before the end of the August with an updated work plan and schedule for the strategic priority initiatives.

“This motion is really a reaction to what we have seen in the first four of five months in 2021, experiencing a second wave and then a third wave of the pandemic,” the motion’s author, Mayor Bryan Paterson, said in an interview on Thursday afternoon. “Staff are doing great work, but they are under the same challenges as everyone else in the community.”

City council’s strategic plan, worked out in March and April 2019 and approved the following May, included more than 100 initiatives across five broad categories, including demonstrating leadership on climate action, increasing housing affordability, improving walkability, roads and transportation, strengthening economic development opportunities and fostering healthy citizens and vibrant spaces.

In September, council approved a review of the strategic priority initiatives, which ranked them according to how feasible it was to complete them on schedule.