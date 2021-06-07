City hosts virtual greenhouse experience

The Whig-Standard
Jun 07, 2021  •  12 hours ago  •  1 minute read
Four-year-old Felicity Kroeker takes photos of flowers at the City of Kingston's greenhouse on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. The greenhouse, located at 111 Norman Rogers Dr., will be open to the public for free visits from 2 to 4 p.m. on March 3 and 10. Meghan Balogh/The Whig-Standard/Postmedia Network
The City of Kingston’s greenhouse is now open for residents to visit virtually.

Every year, the city opens the doors to its greenhouse in Rodden Park and invites residents to enjoy the flowers and tropical plants. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be held virtually this year, and “attendees” can enjoy the greenhouse from their homes.

“We know many people look forward to visiting the greenhouse every year, and we tried to provide that same experience virtually,” Troy Stubinski, city operations manager, said.

This year, the virtual experience residence will be able to learn more about the history of the greenhouse, spring bulbs and tropical plants, and the work of skilled horticulturalist do to prepare for planting season. For more information, visit getinvolved.cityofkingston.ca.

