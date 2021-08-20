City keeps identity of potential Clogg's Road development under wraps
Article content
KINGSTON — The city is keeping confidential the name of the company it is trying to bring to the Clogg’s Road Business Park.
Advertisement
Article content
City council voted Wednesday night to direct staff to draft a zoning bylaw for the property and request the minister of municipal affairs and housing to issue a ministerial zoning order to rapidly approve the new zoning.
City keeps identity of potential Clogg's Road development under wraps Back to video
A city spokesperson declined to identify the company when asked by the Whig-Standard. Keeping the identity of a potential buyer is common practice in land sales.
“The identity of the prospective purchaser is confidential until an agreement of purchase and sale is finalized and council approves the transaction,” the city stated.
In Wednesday’s meeting, the public portion lasting less than 14 minutes, Mayor Bryan Paterson said the potential investment was an “exciting economic opportunity.”
“It requires a quick move to get the zoning for the property,” he said.
A ministerial zoning order, allowed under the planning act, allows the provincial government to override municipal council decisions on development. This would be the first use of a ministerial zoning order and, in this case, the city is seeking an order as a way of speeding up the zoning process.
“An MZO is a very rare tool and it is something we would only look at in exceptional circumstances,” Paterson said.
Council unanimously supported the request for a ministerial zoning order although the councillor for the area, Loyalist-Cataraqui District Coun. Simon Chapelle, said his support was specific to this particular development.
“I would definitely be very resistant and aggressively oppose any future MZOs for alternative projects that might be coming forward to the city,” Chapelle said.
Advertisement
Article content
In recent years, Kingston had some success in attracting food processing companies, and the city’s new integrated economic development strategy, adopted late last year and designed to make the city a “national and international magnet for innovative companies, technologies and people,” included sustainable manufacturing and heath-care innovation as priority markets.
City staff said no other vacant city-owned industrial property was large enough to accommodate the company.
City council held off on a plan last October to expand the urban boundary on the east side of the city in order to add 25 hectares of employment land in the St. Lawrence Business Park.
The land that is to be included in the Clogg’s Road Business Park was already zoned for industrial use.
City staff also said the the company’s operations also posed minimal risk of environmental contamination.
“The nature of the industrial use is all indoors and there is no on-ground contaminants,” Brandon Forrest, the city’s director of business, real estate and environment, said. “From a water usage (perspective), they are considered a negative water use in the sense that the water they use in their manufacturing is also shipped with the byproduct they create.
“There is no environmental impact with their processing.”
elferguson@postmedia.com