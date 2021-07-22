City of Kingston engages with residents on budget

Article content

The City of Kingston will host a Budget Engagement Table in Springer Market Square on Saturday.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m., city staff will be at the square answering questions about the city’s budget, sources of funding and other financial information. Staff will follow all public health regulations to ensure safety for everyone involved.

“We hope the community will come out to the market with their questions and comments about the city’s budget and financials and fill out our 2022 budget survey while you’re there,” Desiree Kennedy, chief financial officer and city treasurer, said in a news release.

This engagement table is part of a larger undertaking by the city concerning it 2022 budget.

“Last year we heard from people that they wanted more opportunities to engage,” Kennedy said. “We listened, and this year in addition to our survey, we are hosting in-person and virtual events.”

Those looking to get involved in shaping the 2022 budget can also register for a virtual session hosted Monday by Housing and Social Services, complete an online survey or get involved as per the city’s budgeting website.

Staff will also be back at Springer Market Square on Aug. 5.