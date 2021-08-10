This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content KINGSTON — A study of development trends in the city centre recommends the creation of three areas along major roads where taller buildings could be built. The Central Kingston Growth Strategy, which was initiated in response to community concerns about intensification in existing neighbourhoods, was three years in the making and is to be presented to the planning committee on Thursday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City releases details of long-awaited central Kingston growth plan Back to video The 303-page document is to be used to guide infill and intensification in the Sydenham, Portsmouth and Williamsville districts.

Article content The area around the intersection of Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard and Bath Road could see buildings up to 12 storeys allowed, and along Wright Crescent, buildings could be up to six storeys. Along the Johnson and Brock streets corridor, buildings up to six storeys could be permitted. An area near the intersection of Portsmouth Avenue and Johnson Street could see buildings up to four storeys. “Throughout the study, the project team strongly heard the preference for mid-rise development located along arterials and collector roads,” the report to city council from Paige Agnew, commissioner of community services, stated. “Through the public workshops held in July 2019, the project team also heard support for taller buildings up to 12 storeys, on properties located south of the Kingston Centre.” In low-density areas, new rules would regulate the number of storeys permitted and the maximum height of new development. “The project team also heard the public’s desire for greater consideration of the heritage areas within the CKGS study area,” Agnew wrote. “The Old Sydenham Heritage Conservation District is proposed to be brought into its own zone to better reflect the existing character of this area. A new zone is also proposed for the Portsmouth Village Heritage Character Area.” Over the three years it took to complete the strategy, several other city studies were completed, which influenced the central Kingston study, including Density by Design, official plan and zoning bylaw amendments, and Lifecycle Fiscal Impacts of Development study .

Article content “It is in the best interest of the city to ensure that lessons learned from other projects are carried into other active projects and that each initiative supports and does not unintentionally contradict directions taken in previous work,” Agnew added. Annette Burfoot of Building Kingston’s Future criticized the timing of the report’s release, suggesting that many people may not be as attentive in August. “The proposed changes will have significant impact on these neighbourhoods,” Burfoot said in a release Tuesday afternoon. “We are disturbed to find the city again loading important decision-making about the future of Kingston into August when many of the public are on vacation and are likely not to take notice,” Burfoot said, calling for committee members to receive the report without approving it to council for consideration. “They’ve given people less than a week to read, understand and respond.” The city’s planning committee is to consider the report at a meeting Thursday evening.

