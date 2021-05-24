Article content

The City of Kingston started reopening outdoor amenities on Saturday.

In addition to a provincewide plan for reopening, Premier Doug Ford announced last Thursday that outdoor amenities would be allowed to reopen on Saturday at midnight.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City starting to reopen outdoor amenities Back to video

In addition to sports courts, fields and marinas reopening, up to individuals are able to gather outdoors while maintaining a physical distance of two metres from those not from the same household.

The city is planning to reopen amenities over a series of three days:

• On Saturday, it opened tennis courts, pickle ball courts and basketball courts.

• On Tuesday, it will open soccer fields, ball diamonds and skate parks.

• On Wednesday, it plans to open up marinas for seasonal and transient use.

Team sports and recreational classes still aren’t allowed to use courts or fields.

“The city recognizes how important time outdoors is for the health and well-being of residents,” the city said in a news release. “City parks, including play structures, benches, paths and trails, will remain open for residents to use.”