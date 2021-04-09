





Article content KINGSTON — A day after large crowds were seen in Breakwater Park along King Street, the city announced it was closing the area at 4 p.m. on Friday. “I have issued an emergency order to close Breakwater Park effective today for a 10-day period,” Mayor Bryan Paterson said in a news release on Friday. “This timeline coincides with students’ move-out but can be extended if needed. As one of our most popular community parks, closing it is a last resort. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City closes Breakwater Park Back to video “(Thursday), however, we saw troubling instances of overcrowding, which is especially concerning given the current outbreak in the nearby University District,” Paterson, who opposed closing the park on Thursday, said. Fencing was to be put up along the north, east and west boundaries of the park, and entering the park could result in a fine of up to $2,060. “We also know that enforcement is challenging when crowds get that large, especially since the provincial order does allow for multiple outdoor gatherings of up to five people,” Paterson added. “For this reason, Breakwater Park is being fenced off, but we look forward to reopening this waterfront park as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

Article content On Friday, Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health, said closing the park would send a message that public health authorities were serious about the restrictions. “I think setting up the fences at Breakwater Park sets the tone. Socializing will not be tolerated,” Moore said. “It’s just not appropriate at this point in the pandemic with this highly virulent variant of concern in our community, and it’s inherent risk for all of us.” There was also a practical purpose for closing the park, Moore added, as there are not enough public health or enforcement staff to patrol the area and enforce public health regulations. “The other option was just to try and increase enforcement, and we frankly don’t have enough enforcement every single day to be able to put them in play to limit the social aggregation,” Moore said in an interview Friday. “These are always difficult decisions to look at what options are available, and whether if we kept it open if we’d have enough staff 24-7 to be able to enforce people staying in small social circles,” Moore said. “And I think the decision was made in the end that it’s just safest for the community in general that it be closed, and that our key message will be stay home, stay within your household unit.” Moore said he supports a review of the closure in 10 days, adding that he expects the local case count to continue to rise for the rest of April.

Article content On Thursday, public health declared a COVID-19 outbreak in the University District, where there are 70 active cases of COVID-19. According to Moore, young adults aged 18 to 29 years of age currently make up more than 70 per cent of the active cases in our region. In a statement, Kingston Police said it supports the closure. Police officers and city bylaw officers were at the park several times Thursday, but only one liquor charge was laid. “While it may have appeared from a distance as one large crowd of hundreds of people, upon closer examination it was discovered by officers that people were predominantly within groups of five people or less,” the police said. The police said the groups of people in the park were “dynamic and were constantly changing” and would disperse if they knew police or bylaw enforcement officers were in the area. “Upon further review of the current legislation, Kingston Police is refining its approach.” In a statement, Dan Hazell, the city’s supervisor of licensing and enforcement, said the city’s bylaw officers will continue to patrol the city looking for gatherings that violate COVID-19 restrictions. “The warmer weather brings an increased likelihood that individuals will gather outdoors and there is a pressing need to ensure that individuals are following public health direction,” Hazel said. “In addition to Mayor Paterson’s emergency order to close Breakwater Park, officers will be conducting regular patrols both on foot and by bike, and will be responding to calls as dispatched by Kingston Police.” With files from Peter Hendra We want to hear from you: Send us opinions, comments and other feedback. Letters may be emailed to ed.whig@sunmedia.ca. Letters to the editor must contain the writer’s name, address and telephone numbers. The Whig-Standard reserves the right to edit, shorten or reject letters.

