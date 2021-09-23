City to hear from Transport Canada about Kingston Inner Harbour plan
KINGSTON — Representatives from Transport Canada are to appear before a city committee next week to talk about a proposed cleanup of the Inner Harbour.
The citizens group River First YGK is encouraging its supporters to watch Tuesday night’s meeting of the environment, infrastructure and transportation policies committee.
The group is calling for the public release of updated studies the federal government is using to plan the proposed work and how that work would co-ordinate with other proposed cleanups of the Davis Tannery site and the adjacent city-owned wetland.
The group is also seeking a full impact assessment of the project before it begins.
The federal government’s $71-million proposal is in its initial stages and would involve cleaning up 15 zones in the harbour, possibly through dredging, in-water capping and shoreline revetment.
The city owns water lots in five of the areas the federal government identified as in need of a cleanup, and those areas would account for about $10 million of the total cost.
The meeting of the environment, infrastructure and transportation policies committee is scheduled for Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. It can be viewed on the city’s YouTube account.