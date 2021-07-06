Two new temporary public art installations have been unveiled in Kingston’s downtown.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The 2021 iteration of Paved Paradise and the interactive art piece “The Woman in White” are available for viewing. The two new installations are a result of the city’s Public Art Program, which aims to enhance public space in Kingston through collaboration with emerging and established artists.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City unveils new downtown public art installations Back to video

Paved Paradise is an annually recurring temporary outdoor public art platform at the corner of Brock Street and Ontario Street. The installation includes a new exhibit titled “Inside,” by local artist Floriana Ehninger-Cuervo.

Ehninger-Cuervo is a Kingston-based professional lettering artist and illustrator who dabbles in a variety of other mediums in private practice. She joined the Tett Centre as a resident artist in January 2019.

The exhibit consists of seven panels of Ehninger-Cuervo’s vibrant artwork mounted on concrete barricades. “Inside” is intended to reflect themes of community resilience and connection.

“Confined to their billboards, the characters carry on as best they can. Some are doing better than others,” Ehninger-Cuervo said in an artist’s statement posted on the city’s website.

Ehninger-Cuervo’s proposal for “Inside” was selected over 24 other applications by a jury.

“(Ehninger-Cuervo’s) proposal spoke strongly to the theme of this year’s call for submissions, and the exhibit will enhance the area and spark reflection on how we are feeling as we navigate this time,” Danika Lochhead, manager with the city’s arts and sector development, said in a news release.