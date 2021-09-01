College will now require proof of vaccination or negative test

The college had initially announced Aug. 12 that people could attest or confirm that they were vaccinated, but that changed when the provincial government made vaccine policies a requirement at post-secondary institutions less than a week later.

St. Lawrence College will now require students, staff and anyone else using its facilities or campuses to show proof that they have been vaccinated or have recently taken a negative COVID-19 test.

“Requiring proof of vaccination means the college is doing everything possible to confidently assure our students and employees that anyone on our campuses is either fully vaccinated (received the full series of a vaccine authorized in Canada at least 14 days ago) or has produced a recent negative COVID-19 test,” SLC president and CEO Glenn Vollebregt stated in a news release issued Wednesday.

“This requirement is enabling us to increase activity on our campuses for the fall semester and is why post-secondary institutions have been given amended guidelines for social distancing in instructional settings.”

The province’s “Postsecondary Education Health Measures Framework for Fall 2021” outlines circumstances in which Phase 3 regulations can be amended, the release continued, since colleges have taken steps to ensure the majority of those attending in-person instruction have already been vaccinated.

Those amendments include looser restrictions of social distancing in classes and labs and allowing screening to be done with apps, signage and other measures.

“At SLC and within our provincial ministry, people recognize the detrimental impact the pandemic has had on our students and college communities,” Vollebregt also stated in the release.

“People want to experience their education with the energy and connection that comes from a campus environment. We have also seen the respect and consideration our students and employees have shown to public health guidelines, and this framework and our plans for September mean we can safely increase activity on our campuses while continuing to partner with public health.”

The college, which holds an orientation day on Tuesday before classes begin Wednesday, is offering in-person, on-campus programming this semester as well as off-site, online courses.