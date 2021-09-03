Colonial burial site found in Verona construction site

Sep 03, 2021

A construction company working in Verona unearthed a colonial burial site early Friday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to the construction site at about 9:25 a.m. by the company. During the excavation of the property, located next to a private cemetery, human remains were unearthed.

“The construction site was closed until the arrival of the coroner,” the OPP said. “In consultation with the forensic anthropologist, the site was deemed a colonial burial.

“As per the Cemetery Branch of the Province of Ontario, the site was released to the owner.”

