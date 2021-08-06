Commemoration held for Hiroshima, Nagasaki bombings
On Aug. 6, 1945, the United States dropped the world’s first nuclear bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima, followed three days later by dropping a similar one on Nagasaki. In 2021, several Kingston groups have united to commemorate the bombings and push for a more peaceful future.
This year’s Hiroshima Day Commemoration event is Friday at 7:30 p.m. in McBurney Park. The Hiroshima Day Coalition hopes to help people remember the estimated 200,000-plus people killed in the bombings and prompt attendees to think about Canada’s role in global conflicts — past, present and future.
“Canada was involved in the creation of those nuclear bombs,” Susanne Cliff-Jungling, an organizer with the Hiroshima Day Coalition, said.
Canada’s role in the infamous Manhattan Project was multi-faceted. Our country supplied and processed uranium — which the Americans researched to develop their nuclear bombs — and continued doing so for two decades after the war ended. Canada also researched the extraction and production of the plutonium used to create the bombs.
Much of this has become common knowledge, but many Canadians remain unaware or have forgotten the inhumane practices that went into mining uranium.
The Canadian government recruited Indigenous Peoples from the village of Deline in the Northwest Territories to work in the mines. A CBC article detailed how these workers were kept deliberately uninformed about the cancerous dangers of radioactivity exposure.
Not coincidentally, a federal health survey from 1991 ultimately reported the illness rate in Deline as being the highest out of all Indigenous communities across the country. This tragedy is one of many examples of nuclear weapons being dangerous even before being used.
“What do we do as a nation, as people, to reduce the danger of nuclear weapons?” Cliff-Jungling asked. “What does our government do to actually reduce the stockpile of nuclear weapons?
“We have a responsibility, in the context of the United Nations, to work toward a reduction or a ban on these nuclear weapons. Canada has not exactly been active or proactive in that. We need to do more. It’s another reason why we gather on this day.”
The 2021 Hiroshima Day Commemoration is part of a tradition that began in the 1980s. Some of the previous gatherings have seen those involved float peace lanterns in the fountain outside Kingston City Hall, while others have taken on the form of walks.
Despite these changes to the format and location of the event, Cliff-Jungling believes the commemoration’s underlying messages have remained consistent for decades.
“Lest we forget: we do that on Nov. 11, so it’s similar for Hiroshima and Nagasaki,” she said. “These were the first and only nuclear bombings in war, so that is something to remember so we don’t repeat it. (The commemoration is about) drawing attention to how fragile the world is and how many nuclear weapons are still stationed across the world.”
Cliff-Jungling hopes Canada re-evaluates some of its military efforts in the future. She believes investing more time and money into de-escalation before people pick up weapons could ensure we never see another nuclear bomb.
“I’m thinking about the step before (de-escalation). Where in the world (should) we look and not turn a blind eye when things are already derailing?” she said. “It’s the idea of how we help in a peaceful way, rather than just going there with soldiers.”