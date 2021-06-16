Article content

CENTREVILLE — A citizens group in Stone Mills Township is calling for a new municipal bylaw to govern “risky developments.”

Concerned Citizens for our Community Environments Inc., which emerged last year as the strongest opponent to a planned hog farm in the township, is calling on township council to enact a bylaw to prevent similar projects from moving ahead.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Community group calls for greater protection from 'risky developments' Back to video

“Significant large-scale development lies ahead in Stone Mills,” the organization’s Mark Oliver said. “Residents and visitors enjoy Stone Mills for its healthy groundwater, beautiful waterways and landscapes. The council and community working together can help to preserve the environmental health and well-being of this peaceful rural community.”

The group is seeking a new bylaw that would “ensure that in the future, the municipality is required to notify the public in advance and allow a period of meaningful consultation for any development that has the potential to adversely affect public health and safety, the environment or quality of life in its community,” according to a news release Tuesday.