Article content

KINGSTON — Residents concerned about the federal government’s proposed cleanup of the Cataraqui River are encouraged to attend an online community meeting on Wednesday night.

The meeting has been organized in response to a proposal to clean up toxic chemicals at the bottom of the river, a plan that could include dredging contaminated sediment.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Community meeting to discuss proposed Cataraqui River cleanup Back to video

The plan, which is in its earliest planning stages, has been criticized by environmentalists, business owners along the river and scientists who fear it could stir up long-dormant toxins.

City council was asked by the federal government last month if it was interested in partnering in the cleanup.

The federal government’s $71-million proposal would involve cleaning up 15 zones in the harbour through dredging, in-water capping and shoreline revetment.

The city owns water lots in five of the areas the federal government identified as in need of a cleanup, and those areas would account for about $10 million of the total cost.

Council has held off making a decision about the project after hearing from residents and experts that the plan could pose a “catastrophic” threat to the drinking water supply for the city and communities downstream.