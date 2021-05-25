Community meeting to discuss proposed Cataraqui River cleanup
KINGSTON — Residents concerned about the federal government’s proposed cleanup of the Cataraqui River are encouraged to attend an online community meeting on Wednesday night.
The meeting has been organized in response to a proposal to clean up toxic chemicals at the bottom of the river, a plan that could include dredging contaminated sediment.
The plan, which is in its earliest planning stages, has been criticized by environmentalists, business owners along the river and scientists who fear it could stir up long-dormant toxins.
City council was asked by the federal government last month if it was interested in partnering in the cleanup.
The federal government’s $71-million proposal would involve cleaning up 15 zones in the harbour through dredging, in-water capping and shoreline revetment.
The city owns water lots in five of the areas the federal government identified as in need of a cleanup, and those areas would account for about $10 million of the total cost.
Council has held off making a decision about the project after hearing from residents and experts that the plan could pose a “catastrophic” threat to the drinking water supply for the city and communities downstream.
Opponents of the cleanup plan argue that leaving the sediments where they are, where they are not really harming the environment, is the most prudent thing to do.
The owner of MetalCraft Marine has said the cleanup plan could threaten his company’s ability to continue operating at its Inner Harbour location.
Council, and the public, have called for Parks Canada and Transport Canada officials to attend a public meeting to answer questions about the proposal.
There has also been concern that a 1,000-page technical report that has been used by federal government officials to craft the initial cleanup plan has not been widely seen by the public.
Last week, Kingston and the Islands MP Mark Gerretsen told council that the government’s plan is in its initial stages and no decisions have been made about the project.
Gerretsen also encouraged city councillors to pressure the federal government to address their concerns and those of the public.
Wednesday night’s community meeting can be joined at us02web.zoom.us/j/87063940528.