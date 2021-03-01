Conservation campaign launches to purchase Rideau Canal property

Article content

CHAFFEY’S LOCK — A conservation group has launched a fundraising campaign to purchase a parcel of land for preservation.

The Rideau Waterway Land Trust is seeking to raise about $120,000 to help purchase almost 30 hectares of land near Chaffey’s Lock and adjacent to the Queen’s University Biological Station.

The land trust has a deadline of April to raise $435,000 for the purchase of the property. That total is to include $372,000 to purchase the land, plus closing costs, fundraising campaign and stewardship costs.

The land trust has more than $160,000 available and there is more than $150,000 in available matching government funding.

The property in Rideau Lakes Township had been once owned by Don and Mary Warren. Don Warren was one of the land trust’s founders and was an educator and activist along the canal. The property includes mixed deciduous and coniferous woodlands, vernal pools and wetlands.