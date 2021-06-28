Contraband from suspected drone drop discovered at Collins Bay Institution

Article content

More contraband has been seized on the property of Collins Bay Institution as a result of a suspected drone drop.

A Correctional Service Canada news release on Wednesday said staff discovered a package containing contraband and unauthorized items.

The items seized included marijuana and tobacco. The total estimated institutional value of the seizure is $39,200.

The correctional service has measures in place to prevent contraband and unauthorized items from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband and/or unauthorized items into correctional institutions.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1-866-780-3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.