Council Briefs: Housing funding considered; next steps for photo radar
Council may seek federal housing funding
KINGSTON — City council is to decide Tuesday night whether to pursue more than $7.4 million in federal housing funding.
The money, part of $1.5 billion of federal support offered in the second round of the rapid housing initiative, could be used to support development of affordable housing projects.
Among the potential projects that could be supported are the redevelopments of 113 Lower Union St., 805 Ridley Dr. and 1 Curtis Cres.
“The city must respond quickly to submit project applications by Aug. 31, 2021,” a report to council from Lanie Hurdle, chief administrative officer, stated. “As a result of the tight timelines, staff would report back to council in the fall of 2021 outlining the project application submissions.”
The federal funding would create at least 28 affordable units that would remain affordable at least 20 years.
Areas for photo radar to be assessed
KINGSTON — City council is to consider taking the next step towards adopting photo radar.
Council is to be asked Tuesday night to begin assessing school areas and community safety zones as potential locations.
The provincial government is in the midst of a review of photo radar, a process delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, so the city is awaiting the results of that review before making a decision either way.
“Regardless of the outcome of the provincial review, the city can only implement automated speed enforcement in designated school zones and community safety zones,” a report to council from Sheila Kidd, commissioner of transportation and public works, stated. “Currently, the city has one location formally designated as a school zone and four locations formally designated as community safety zones.”
Earlier this year, city council approved spending $1.7 million to fund the installation and operation of seven red light cameras.