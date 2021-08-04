This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Council to vote on incentive program for green building

Council to vote on incentive program for green building

Article content The City of Kingston’s Environment, Infrastructure and Transportation policies committee voted unanimously on Tuesday evening in support of the Green Standard Community Improvement Plan, which will now go before council for approval. The proposed Green Standard CIP aims to incentivize developers to construct new buildings to standards above the Ontario Building Code and in ways that will improve energy performance and reduce or eliminate greenhouse gas emissions. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Council to vote on incentive program for green building Back to video

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Green Standard program is part of city council’s 2019-2022 Strategic Plan to demonstrate leadership on climate action. The program was developed through community consultation with real estate developers, real estate financiers, relevant municipal and provincial agencies and other municipalities with similar programs. The proposed incentive programs are intended to assist developers in covering the additional costs of building to higher standards than those legally required in the Ontario Building Code. Incentives will be evaluated based on the building efficiency, with buildings being rated as Level A or “net zero,” with 100 per cent of energy required in building being generated on site, being eligible for full incentives, while buildings with 50 to 80 per cent less energy use than required from the Ontario Building Code being rated Level B, and buildings with 30 to 50 per cent less energy being rated Level C. Incentives included in the report to the committee include feasibility study grants, which will cover up to 50 per cent, up to $25,000 per project, of the cost of completing a study in the early stages of the project for cost-effective, energy efficient building plans. The proposed plan also includes low-interest loans from the city to cover the additional costs required to reach Level A or Level B standard buildings. In terms of direct rebates, the city is offering a one-time cash rebate for developers who intend to sell the completed building. The rebate ranges from 15 to 35 per cent of the additional building costs required to achieve higher standards of energy use.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The most significant proposed incentive is a tax rebate program, which will see property owners receive tax rebates between 35 to 75 per cent of the additional building costs, up to a maximum of $1 million paid out over up to 10 years. Committee members had concerns over the payment for such a program with Countryside District Coun. Gary Oosterhoff expressing concerns over the public support for raising taxes to pay for such a program. While concerns regarding the financing of such a program were echoed throughout the meeting, Portsmouth District Coun. Bridget Doherty pointed out that the costs associated with climate change will be far worse. “We need to spend money to address climate change, and not addressing climate change is going to cost us, as a community, a lot more,” Doherty said in the meeting on Tuesday. To address concerns over taxation, the committee accepted an amendment that calls for council to “acknowledge a possible new budget requirement of up to $600,000 annually for four years to enable full implementation of the Green Standard CIP incentive programs.” Another concern echoed throughout the meeting was the ability of the municipality to mandate energy efficient building standards, beyond what is required in the Ontario Building Code. The Green Standard CIP is an entirely voluntary program, and developers have no legal requirement to improve building standards to address climate concerns. According to Julie Salter-Keane, the manager of the city’s Climate Leadership Division, such legal enforcement is not possible without updates to the Ontario Building Code at the provincial level. Salter-Keane said that in the next decade, she does expect to see updates to the code to reflect more climate considerations. Upon the recommendation of the committee, the Green Standard CIP will be considered by council in the coming weeks.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston