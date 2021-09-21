COVID-19 case identified at Grizzly Grill

A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at the Grizzly Grill Bar and Restaurant on Princess Street.

According to a news release from Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health, individuals who attended the Grizzly Grill on Thursday, Sept. 16, between 10:25 p.m. and midnight may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Public health is encouraging individuals who attended the restaurant in that time period to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days, and to get tested on or after Thursday, Sept. 23.

The COVID-19 case management team at public health has been following up with close contacts of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and has issued a public release to reach additional contacts who may be affected.

Public health is encouraging all residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. There is adequate vaccine supply in the region, and vaccination appointments and mobile clinic locations are available on the public health website at www.kflaph.ca and social media pages.

