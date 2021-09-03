COVID-19 case numbers creeping up locally

“Our cases are rising locally. It’s slow, but it is surely rising. We may be at the start of the fourth wave, the same as the rest of the province,” Guan said in the call.

In a media call on Friday, associate medical officer of health Hugh Guan expressed concern that the rising case counts locally indicate the region is on the cusp of a fourth wave.

With no additional cases resolved, there are now 18 active cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region.

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health on Friday.

Guan also expressed concern with the rising number of intensive care unit admissions across the province, with Ontario now having 169 cases in the ICU.

“There are 169 ICU admissions as of yesterday. … That unfortunately is above that 150 threshold that we discussed last year, whereby surgeries and other procedures need to slow down. The seven-day average for ICU admissions is slowly creeping up, which points to the fact that we are beginning that fourth wave for COVID-19,” he said.

To mitigate the oncoming fourth wave, Guan is encouraging all residents to get vaccinated and to minimize contacts.

Among Fridays reported cases, five have been confirmed as close contact transmissions. Two of the cases are females in their 60s, one case is a female in her 40s, one is a female between the ages of 18 and 29, and the fifth case is a female under the age of 10.

The other two cases are currently under investigation as to the source of transmission. One case was reported to be a male in his 40s and the other a male between the ages of 18 and 29.

Among previously reported cases one patient has been identified as a health-care worker.