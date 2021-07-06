COVID-19 outbreak declared at KGH
An outbreak of COVID-19 was declared on Monday by Kingston Health Sciences Centre in the Davies 5 unit of Kingston General Hospital.
According to a news release by the KHSC, four patients and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19, and the Davies 5 unit is now under quarantine with no new admissions and no access for visitors.
Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health has been notified of the outbreak and is working with the hospital to contact any discharged patients or visitors who are deemed to be a high-risk contact. The hospital’s infection prevention and control team is currently undertaking contact tracing and testing for all individuals in the Davies 5 unit.
In response to the outbreak, increased housekeeping measures, such as cleaning of high-contact surfaces, have been implemented, the release said.
KHSC is working in co-operation with public health and has expressed gratitude to the staff and patients who have been co-operative throughout the process.
“We wish our staff member a speedy recovery, and we are working with our colleagues at public health to investigate this outbreak. We thank our staff and community for working hard to prevent the spread of the virus, including being co-operative with our screening processes, masking requirements and visitor restrictions,” Elizabeth Bardon, the COVID-19 incident commander at KHSC, said in a news release.