COVID-19 outbreak declared at KGH

An outbreak of COVID-19 was declared on Monday by Kingston Health Sciences Centre in the Davies 5 unit of Kingston General Hospital.

According to a news release by the KHSC, four patients and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19, and the Davies 5 unit is now under quarantine with no new admissions and no access for visitors.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health has been notified of the outbreak and is working with the hospital to contact any discharged patients or visitors who are deemed to be a high-risk contact. The hospital’s infection prevention and control team is currently undertaking contact tracing and testing for all individuals in the Davies 5 unit.