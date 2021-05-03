COVID-19 still spreading through community activity, with 19 new cases on Monday

Article content

The Kingston region is back up above 90 active COVID-19 cases as local public health has reported 19 new cases on Monday.

“Across (Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington) we are seeing widespread COVID-19 community activity,” Dr. Kieran Moore, local chief medical officer of health, said in a tweet on Monday. “Our transmission rates remain high in all age groups. It is vital to remember to screen daily before going to work, get tested if symptoms develop, and stay home when sick.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID-19 still spreading through community activity, with 19 new cases on Monday Back to video

Of the 19 new cases, which include nine variant of concern cases, 14 active cases were contracted through close contact, four are under investigation and one is outbreak-related.

The close contact cases include three women and two men aged 18 to 29, four men in their 30s, two women in their 40s, a man in his 50s, a male health-care worker in his 60s and a women in her 60s.

The cases under investigation are three men aged 18 to 29 and one woman in her 30s.

According to the public health COVID-19 dashboard, there are now four active outbreaks in the area involving 17 active cases in total.

There were seven resolved cases reported.