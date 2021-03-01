





Photo by Meghan Balogh / The Whig-Standard

Article content The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Invista Centre on Kingston’s west end welcomed its first vaccine recipients at 4 p.m. on Monday. Members of the local media were given a tour of the clinic earlier in the day as Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health nurses and staff prepared to open the clinic, set up on the MNP ice pad at the city-owned recreation centre, for the first time. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens at Invista Centre Back to video Public health nurses will administer the vaccine doses at the clinic by appointment only. Nurses will monitor those who receive the vaccine at the site for up to 30 minutes afterward in a designated monitoring area. Appointments for second vaccine doses will be easily booked by scanning a QR code at the clinic. Photo by Meghan Balogh / The Whig-Standard According to Dr. Kieran Moore, the region’s medical officer of health, the location should be able to vaccinate as many as 3,000 people each day once it is up and running and vaccine supplies are available.

Article content “It’s part of our integrated strategy to be able to provide the most immunization at any one time for our population, if the supply can be met,” Moore said during a media event on Monday afternoon. Other clinics will soon open at arenas in Napanee and Amherstview and family health clinics in Cloyne, Northbrook and Sharbot Lake as part of the region’s “multi-pronged strategy,” which will also include mobile clinics that can take vaccine doses to vulnerable and rural residents. “Altogether, at any given time in KFL&A through our three major mass immunization clinics, we should be able to immunize around roughly 7,000 individuals,” Moore said. With the addition of family health teams and pharmacies as future vaccination sites, that number could increase to 10,000 if the vaccine supply is available. Moore said that, to date, the Kingston region has seen 5,814 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered and 2,662 second doses. Kingston Health Sciences Centre will continue to offer immunizations for its staff at its own site. jpg, KI The clinic opened on Monday with the administering of vaccinations for people defined by the province’s first phase of vaccine rollout, including locals over 80 years of age, front-line health-care workers exposed to potential COVID-19 cases on a daily basis, long-term care workers and essential caregivers. Those vaccinations will be administered to individuals identified by public health, for now, but the Kingston vaccination clinic is also part of a pilot launch of Ontario’s online vaccination booking system beginning Monday.

Article content “We will be soft launching it this week in that we’re sending out individual invitations to a very defined population to register and book an appointment in that (COVaxON) tool, and some may have done that already this evening,” Moore said. According to report from The Canadian Press on Monday, the pilot launch is taking place in six public health units across Ontario, including Kingston. Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson told members of the media that the Invista Centre clinic’s opening was “a milestone moment for our community.” “There’s no question this day has been coming for a long time,” he said. “I think it’s exciting. It’s a day that offers real hope to our community as we see this key stage in our fight against COVID-19.” Paterson reflected back to March 2020, when he said he had his first conversation with Moore about COVID-19. A year later, he said, the clinic is opening in partnership with the city to vaccinate Kingston-area residents at a city-owned location built with health and well-being in mind. “I can think of no greater purpose for promoting the health and well-being of our community than being a host for a vaccination centre,” he said. “We’ve always been great partners, but this has only solidified our relationship with the City of Kingston,” Moore said. “I have to thank you for your leadership and support through this very difficult and long past year.” mbalogh@postmedia.com jpg, KI

