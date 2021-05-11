Cow corralled after downtown Napanee walkabout

Article content

A mischievous cow was corralled by Ontario Provincial Police and its owner after going on a little downtown Napanee adventure Monday evening.

The OPP said in a news release that just after 6 p.m., they were called to a report of a cow wandering along Dundas Street. When they arrived, they were met by the cream-coloured animal with four muddy hooves.

“Investigation revealed that the cow kicked its way out of a trailer that had been stopped on Dundas Street,” the OPP said.

They explained that the owner had brought a new trailer and they were able to corral the cow into it.

“No people or animals were harmed in the interaction,” the OPP said. “The cow ‘moooved’ along.”