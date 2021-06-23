CSC, Kingston Police seized $91,700 worth of contraband

Steph Crosier
Correctional Service Canada and Kingston Police seized more than $91,700 in contraband over the past two weeks at Collins Bay Institution.

CSC credits their staff’s vigilance and the help of the Ontario Provincial Police-led Joint Forces Penitentiary Squad and Kingston Police for the seizures. They said that multiple packages containing contraband and other unauthorized items had been seized at the institution in June.

“The items seized included a large number of drugs and cell phone accessories,” CSC said. “The total estimated institutional value of these seizures is $91,711.”

CSC explained in their release that preventing contraband and unauthorized items from entering their institutions is to ensure it is safe and secure for inmates and staff.

To report or give a tip about drug use or trafficking connected to federal institutions, call 1-866-780-3784. Any information is protected and callers may remain anonymous.

