Article content When Deidra Garrah’s photo was sent out by Kingston Police and appeared online, in the news and on social media on Aug. 1, 2018, she was just 15 years old. She was wearing too much makeup in the photo, hiding her natural baby face. She had been missing since the night before. Her photo was shared widely until she was found the next day. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Deidra 'wasn't just a kid on the street' Back to video When you saw her photo for the first time, what did you think? Did “just another runaway” cross your mind? Or maybe, “She’s just trying to get attention” or “Where are her parents?” Her parents — John, a project manager at a local construction firm, and Lori, a funeral director — and Deidra’s two sisters were either scouring the streets looking for her or in their home in Verona permanently worried for her well-being. “She wasn’t just a kid on the street. She had a place to live, she had a family,” John said. “A lot of what is emphasized in the news is that these runaways, these kids come from a really bad environment. That may be true, but not in our case. She had a ton of people looking out for her.”

Article content Deidra came from a beautiful home in the country on top of a hill, surrounded by trees and the rocks of the Canadian Shield. Not far from Vanluven Lake, the home was where Deidra used to play with her younger sister, Maria, now 10, on the swing set. But it was also where her active, scared mind refused to let her stay for any long period of time. “Her mind was telling her everything was bad,” Deidra’s big sister, Dawn, 19, explained. “It was turning her thoughts into a negative place where she wasn’t able to trust anyone properly because she believed everyone was out to get her, and that the only person she could trust is herself.” When Deidra entered a room, she took it all in, her family described. Like a sponge, she’d look at people’s expressions, hear their words and immediately assume they were talking about her, judging her. And she’d react immediately with her first instinct: aggressive defence. To feel safe, she kept on the move. She was introduced to drugs and it led her into dark places. She continued her aggression, stole to survive, and was in and out of the criminal justice system. When she was out of custody, her family said she’d link back up with her drug suppliers and friends, who were often also struggling with substance dependency. The Garrah family had dinner with Deidra on Boxing Day 2019 at Swiss Chalet. When Deidra went to the washroom, Dawn followed. The subject of using fentanyl came up. “It hasn’t killed me yet,” Dawn said Deidra told her. She’d told the same thing to their mother a few weeks prior.

Article content “It helped her escape the voices in her head, she had said,” Dawn recalled. “I knew she was struggling, but none of us could have helped her to that extent. “As much as we wanted to. As much as we tried.” On March 10, 2020, Deidra died alone, her belongings stolen, in an Ottawa apartment at 17 years old. Cause of death: acute fentanyl toxicity. She was found by police officers during a wellness check the next day. Photo by Steph Crosier / The Whig-Standard According to Public Health Ontario, in 2019 there were 32 opioid-rated deaths in Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington — 26 had fentanyl present. Of those, 24 were between the ages of 25 and 44. In Ottawa, there were 65 deaths linked to opioids — 52 had fentanyl present. Twenty-nine of those were between 25 and 44, and eight were between the ages of 15 and 24. From January to Sept. 30, 2020, there were 33 confirmed or probable opioid-related deaths in Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington. In Ottawa, that 2020 number is 89. Deidra is one of those 89. The Garrah family wanted to tell the story of Deidra to show she was more than just a number. They explained that Deidra was a young woman who was loved deeply, but who was also very ill. She was continuously released by hospital doctors, who claimed she had adequate “coping mechanisms.” “But she wasn’t able to use them because of her mental health,” John said. “Her mental health took her to the street, and these drugs on the street are killing kids and adults. She didn’t make her 18th birthday.

Article content “It’s not for a lack of trying. She did try. If she could, she would have. She was a good girl.” Deidra’s Kingston Health Sciences Centre patient record shows she was admitted to either Kingston General Hospital or Hotel Dieu Hospital 82 times — including 22 times in 2017, 32 times in 2018 and 10 times in 2019. She was kept as an “inpatient” overnight, for two days or four to five days 13 times. She stayed for two weeks starting in June 2016 and in January 2020. “How many times does it take for her to reach out before she can get help?” Lori asked. “They couldn’t have helped anymore?” John added. “And they called her a ‘frequent flyer,’ which really bothers me. Not everyone, but there were a few staff I’ve heard say, ‘Oh, here comes the frequent flyer.’” “So, do something about it,” Lori urged. “Obviously the coping skills they were teaching her were not the right ones.” Deidra was admitted just five times in 2020. Her last visit was to the emergency department on March 5, 2020, six days before her death. Photo by Steph Crosier / The Whig-Standard Deidra and Dawn were adopted by Lori and John Garrah at four and five years old. When the girls were young, it was clear that Deidra would need extra attention. She could never focus on one thing for more than a few minutes. Deidra was only every diagnosed with reactive attachment disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Lori and John were told they would have to wait until Deidra was over 18 for an official mental health diagnosis because teenage hormones may have been at play.

Article content As a child, Deidra spoke so fast that she struggled to get the words out properly, John said. She’d compliment strangers on their fashion choices, loved mathematics, fishing, hunting, boating, and was a musician who played the piano, wrote songs and sang. Dawn said that growing up, Deidra’s love language was gift-giving and would draw you a picture or write you a song if she ever upset you. “Her hugs, though. Her hugs were out of this world,” Dawn said. “She was very large in stature, so she would just envelop you in this hug and squeeze you tight. “That was one of my favourite things about her.” Deidra was part of the School to Community Services program and the Nexus program through the Limestone District School Board. The programs are for students identified to have high behavioural needs and connects them with placements and other learning opportunities. Lori said Deidra thrived helping seniors and those with developmental delays through the programs. “Those were the people that don’t judge,” John said. “She didn’t like judgment. That drove her …” “Nuts!” Maria suggested. Photo by Supplied Photo Dawn said there were numerous instances of bullying growing up. She recalled watching one of Deidra’s first physical fights from the other side of the schoolyard. Dawn said Deidra was hanging around a group that would constantly abuse her, until one day she decided to fight back. Dawn said her sister didn’t get along with many people because they couldn’t handle her. They couldn’t handle Deidra’s energy and passion for everything. The family described her as a lot to take in because she wasn’t good with boundaries.

Article content “She had a lot of good intentions, but sometimes her emotions got the best of her,” Dawn said. “That’s what caused her to run away a lot. Caused her to stress and try to find something. She was always looking for something.” Photo by Steph Crosier / Steph Crosier/Kingston Whig-Standard Her family believes Deidra was introduced to drugs at about 16. She’d already been running away from home for a few years, had recently reunited with her biological family, and started living independently with the support of Family and Children’s Services of Frontenac, Lennox and Addington. Still, there was nowhere that Deidra felt safe, so she leaned on drugs to escape, Dawn said. Deidra’s medical records show she had tried numerous street substances, but it was crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl that started her slow destruction, John said. When she refused to stay in Verona at home, her family would stay in contact and drive routes to and from work they knew she may be on. It was a balancing act of ensuring her safety while giving her the space she demanded. John said he still has trouble driving to his work on Montreal Street. “I had to change my route because I still find myself looking and seeing someone similar,” John said. During the most desperate times, he would drive around all day in search of his daughter. John even went to a home where an older man, holding a large dog between them, met him at the door. John could see Deidra in the kitchen, but she was in no condition to leave and the man wasn’t letting him in. The man told John to stay away from his girlfriend. John had to choose between leaving and being mauled by a dog larger than he was. He left.

Article content “Those decisions were daily,” John said. “You’re thinking, ‘What do I do? What do I do? What do I do?’ just trying to find her.” John said Deidra didn’t feel safe in group homes or shelters, either. She’d leave or do something that would force staff to kick her out. The Garrahs helped Deidra access treatment programs, but because she was over 16, she was always able to check herself out without completing them. John said the more Deidra depended on fentanyl, the more her phone calls and texts changed from concerned and caring to threatening and aggressive. Soon the family had to tell her to stop contacting them in January 2020. “I feel awful for having to do that,” John said. “But we had to protect us. Our other girls. It’s something we’re still working through.” Deidra’s drug dependency made her desperate for money, even more unpredictable, and violent. She was arrested a number of times, and she seemed to do well in custody, but she’d fall back into old habits once released. “I think she got herself into such a deep hole that she just figured, why bother stopping?” Lori said. In 2019, Dawn and Deidra were in a physical altercation that forced Dawn to tell her sister that she needed space to consider her own well-being. Dawn took a step back and the sisters didn’t speak, just the two of them, for about six months. Dawn reached out to Deidra in February 2020. “I knew she was struggling, I knew that she wanted to reach out and to regain our relationship,” Dawn said. “You could never tell if she was sober or high. It was so erratic. …

Article content “I don’t think (reaching out earlier) would have helped much because she had a very determined mindset. Once she got addicted to those drugs, I don’t think there was much we could say or do to help her as a family to change.” Photo by Supplied Photo In the wake of Deidra’s death, John and Lori have been searching for answers. They managed to get their daughter’s patient records from Kingston Health Sciences Centre, but Family and Children’s Services of Frontenac, Lennox and Addington has so far refused to hand over Deidra’s records, citing her privacy, Lori said. While the Garrahs have nothing against Family and Children’s Services, specifically complimenting the caseworkers, they believe the system isn’t set up to support a child like Deidra. “Our biggest issue was the fact that Deidra could make her own decisions at 16 even though she was admitted to the hospital psychiatry (department),” Lori said. “Obviously that should have been a red flag for the system to say, ‘No, she’s not mentally capable of making these decisions.’” The Garrahs want to spread awareness that something has to change — to show that their daughter fell through the cracks. “Something has to change,” Lori said. “We’ve lost our daughter. It’s too late for our family, but what about the next family.” “We’re not ashamed of our daughter,” John added. “She’s not just a street kid. She has some history, but there’s a lot of positive in it.” scrosier@postmedia.com twitter.com/StephattheWhig Photo by Steph Crosier / The Whig-Standard

