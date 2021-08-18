Don't be lured into sophisticated phishing scam, police warn

Article content

Police are warning of a sophisticated email phishing scam that mimics a notification from Microsoft.

Not only do the fake emails use the software company’s logo and icons, the email address from which it originated closely resembles a Microsoft domain, Kingston Police said in a news release, and the email text also contains the receiver’s actual Microsoft user name.

Recipients are asked to click on a link for a shared Microsoft Excel file. Doing so will forward you to a compromised Microsoft SharePoint page that will ask for your Microsoft credentials to access the supposedly shared file. Those details are then sent directly to the scammers, police said in a news release.

The scammers bypass email filters by not linking directly to the bogus web page. Instead, it links to website AppSpot, a cloud computing platform by Google, which then directs recipients to the fake web page.

To stay safe online, police recommend that people not click on links or download attachments from unexpected emails and, if it’s from someone you know, check with that person first.

Police also say that these email scams are not just restricted to the use of Microsoft but other companies as well.