Doors Open Kingston takes place this weekend

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Presented by the Kingston Association of Museums, Art Galleries and Historic Sites (KAM), there are 15 locations offering free tours on Saturday and Sunday. They are:

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

• Window Art Gallery/KSOA

• Marine Museum of the Great Lakes

• Frontenac County Schools Museum

• Barriefield Village Heritage District and Rock Garden

• Kingston Theatre Organ Society

• Museum of Health Care at Kingston

With the ongoing pandemic, those interested much register online beforehand through www.kingstonmuseums.ca/doors-open-kingston/registration to book a tour time.

It’s important to note that not all of the locations will have the same number of tours or allow the same number of visitors per tour.

For three of the locations — the Tett Centre, the Window Art Gallery and the Kingston Theatre Organ Society — proof of double vaccination is required.

“Doors Open is a wonderful way for communities to engage with local cultural heritage experiences,” KAM managing direcor Jamie McKenzie-Naish stated in a news release.

“With the success of our 2020 event, we look forward to offering a 2021 event that is safe and appropriate, as well as enjoyable for KFL&A residents.”