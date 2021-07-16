Downtown events set to return
Article content
With Ontario moving to Step 3 of its reopening plan Friday, the Downtown Kingston Business Improvement Association can now release their plans for the remainder of the summer.
Advertisement
Article content
Two of the BIA’s largest events, the Kingston Buskers Rendezvous and the Limestone City Blues festival, were cancelled for the second year in a row this year due to the ban on mass gatherings and the halting of non-essential international travel.
Downtown events set to return Back to video
The buskers will not return this summer but now a scaled-down, all-Canadian edition of the Limestone City Blues Festival will on Aug. 27 and 28.
“It’s going to be all Ontario musicians and some of our favourite acts that we’ve had here before but we’re bringing them back because we just think they’re fabulous and have been great hits with the Kingston crowd,” said Jan MacDonald, the Downtown Kingston BIA chief experience officer, in an interview. “It’s kind of nice to be able to say we doing an all-Canadian event.
“There’s so much incredible talent in Ontario that we’re delighted to be able to showcase that.”
The schedule of bands and performers at the festival will be announced next week.
MacDonald said staff were able to adjust their regular summer programming to modified versions of events while staying within Stage 3’s COVID-19 conditions.
Another longtime event coming back is Movies in the Square, which will run for six weeks, most likely starting on Thursday, Aug. 5.
“Everything is dependent on KFL&A guidelines and COVID regulations,” MacDonald said.
They’ll show six movies, then take a week off and show a pride-related movie on Sept. 23 to coincide with a delayed Pride Weekend in Kingston. The movie lineup has yet to be announced.
Advertisement
Article content
Also starting on Thursday, July 29, Love Kingston Marketplace musical performances will begin at Market Square and run until Oct. 3. There will be performances from Tuesday through Saturday, with two shows on Fridays.
Last Saturday, Downtown Kingston BIA closed Princess Street to vehicles from Division to Ontario streets for “Shop, Sip & Stroll” — what used to be known as the “Princess Street Promenade” — to draw people downtown.
Due to Stage 2 regulations, they were not allowed to advertise the event but it was still well-received, MacDonald said.
People could socially distance during the event and were supplied with hand sanitizers from participating businesses. Masks were not mandatory outside but most staff and shoppers continued to wear them, said the release. Mask-wearing inside stores remained mandatory.
Live music was also part of the event with scheduled acts The Wilderness, Mauricio Montecinos, Reckless and Banded, Abby Stewart, and AA DJs performing throughout the day.
Additional “Shop, Sip & Stroll” events are planned for July 31 and Sept. 18.
Also making another appearance this summer will be a pair of “bistro” weekends — during which part of Ontario Street will be closed to through traffic so restaurants can expand their patios — on the August and Labour Day long weekends.
A Night Market, co-organized with city staff, was held on Friday evening. The event is an extension of the farmers market but is more artisan-based and will happen again on July 30 and Aug. 20 from 6 to 10 p.m.
Advertisement
Article content
There will be a Wine Market on Aug. 1st, a Tourism Kingston initiative.
All Love Kingston Marketplace events are a collaboration between the City of Kingston, Tourism Kingston and Downtown Kingston.
“It’s an ever-changing, ever-evolving day at work,” MacDonald said about planning events during a pandemic and provincial lockdowns. “As with businesses, rules change, regulations change as we go into stages as early or later than we expected so we just have to keep on our toes all the time and go with the flow.”
All MacDonald has to worry about now is co-operation from Mother Nature.
“Everything we are doing is outside,” she said. “We need the weather to clear up a bit in August and September so we can be enjoying outside a little more.”
imacalpine@postmedia.com
Twitter.com/IanMacAlpine
We want to hear from you: Send us opinions, comments and other feedback. Letters may be emailed to ed.whig@sunmedia.ca. Letters to the editor must contain the writer’s name, address and telephone numbers. The Whig-Standard reserves the right to edit, shorten or reject letters.