Downtown hotel put up for sale

The Queen’s Inn, which sits on Brock Street between Bagot and Wellington streets, was listed Thursday with Kingston realtors Cushman & Wakefield for $2.15 million.

The limestone-walled building at 125 Brock St., which was built in 1839 and is a designated heritage property under the Ontario Heritage Act, has been in the Mitchell family more than half a century.

Siblings Kathy Cornell and Richard Mitchell took over the running of the family business from their father back in the mid-2000s.

“It was a natural progression to work here, to be a part of the family business, to raise our respective families in Kingston, and help develop the business,” Richard Mitchell said Thursday in an interview at the hotel.

None of their children, however, are interested in carrying on the family tradition, they said, having established careers of their own.

Before he and wife Ruby bought in 1970 what was then known as the Queen’s Hotel, Ron Mitchell had already been a fireman, a county court bailiff and a corner store owner.

“He always wanted to be self-employed,” Cornell said of her father’s motivation for getting into the hotel business.

When the Mitchells took possession, the hotel had 24 rooms but just three bathrooms, so the guests, most of them older men, had to share them. Rooms could be let by the week and by the month.

On the main floor, there were two separate social areas. What is now the Sports Tap and Grill was the men-only Sportsman’s Lounge. His father’s introduction of $1 lunches “really got the ball rolling here,” Richard said while sitting in the Sports.