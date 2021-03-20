Downtown Kingston library visitors should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, public health says

Local public health is warning that an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 visited the Kingston Frontenac Public Library’s central branch on Johnson Street on March 16.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health is asking anyone who visited the library branch on Tuesday, March 16 between 1 and 5:30 p.m. to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

“Individuals who develop symptoms should isolate immediately and get tested at one of our local assessment centres,” a news release from local public health on Saturday evening stated.

While public health follows up with close contacts of individuals who test positive for the virus, if they cannot identify those people, the health unit will reach out to the public.

“If the contact tracing team are unable to identify close contacts of an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19, a public release may be issued to reach those contacts,” the release stated.

For more information about COVID-19 locally, visit the health unit’s website at www.Kflaph.ca/Coronavirus.