Downtown Kingston offers return to outdoor events on long weekend

Shop, Sip and Stroll — the physically distanced 2021 version of the annual Princess Street Promenade — will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along downtown Princess Street.

According to the Downtown Kingston Business Improvement Area, Princess Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from Division Street to Ontario Street. This will also allow businesses more room to operate with physical distancing and help residents shop locally in a safe way.

As well, in accordance with the Stage 3 provincial reopening, participating businesses will have hand sanitization available, and patrons are encouraged, but not required, to wear a mask outside. Patrons are required to wear a mask inside.