Dress for Success takes fundraising auction online
Article content
A non-profit organization is moving its fundraising online this week with the hopes of continuing its work in the Kingston community.
Dress for Success Kingston provides professional clothing for job interviews and workwear to women in need of some assistance being outfitted for those environments.
Dress for Success takes fundraising auction online Back to video
In 2020, the double blow of a break-in, resulting in the theft of fundraising items, and then the COVID-19 pandemic left the organization reeling.
But the organization soon got back to the work it was doing: outfitting women for success throughout the pandemic via virtual appointments.
In the past, the group has run in-person fundraising events to bring in the funds to support its efforts.
Now it is hoping to get back to fundraising with an online auction to sell hundreds of donated items ranging from artwork, crafts, health and beauty products and clothing to food, experiences, house and home, jewelry, yard and garden and pet items.
Advertisement
Article content
“We haven’t done it this way before,” Linda Ann Daly, the Dress for Success Kingston board’s fundraising co-chair, told the Whig-Standard in an interview.
Daly said the auction items have been donated by local businesses and artisans and were for sale on the popular online auction website, Maxsold, beginning Wednesday at 5 p.m.
“We’re tremendously grateful for the donors, businesses and sponsors that support us, not only for this auction, but always,” she said.
In 2019, Dress for Success Kingston “suited” 315 women who needed outfits for various reasons. In 2020, that number dropped to 111.
While some reasons people needed clothing changed during the pandemic, there’s always a variety of reasons that individuals reach out to Dress for Success.
“We reached out to our clients and did a survey prior to Christmas with a variety of questions,” Daly said. “During COVID, people have gained weight, lost weight. We want to help our clients stay connected as sometimes we’re the only community they have. We have newcomers and lots of people who have lost jobs or who have stress for different reasons. There are various things, but COVID has been another layer of economic stress on people.”
The organization also offers workshops, now virtually, on interviewing skills, financial basics and healthy cheap eating, via its client engagement committee.
“These are things that matter to people no matter what, but particularly now,” Daly said.
Dress for Success Kingston’s online auction runs from Wednesday until April 21. Items can be viewed and bid on at www.maxsold.com/dress-for-success.
mbalogh@postmedia.com