Article content

A non-profit organization is moving its fundraising online this week with the hopes of continuing its work in the Kingston community.

Dress for Success Kingston provides professional clothing for job interviews and workwear to women in need of some assistance being outfitted for those environments.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Dress for Success takes fundraising auction online Back to video

In 2020, the double blow of a break-in, resulting in the theft of fundraising items, and then the COVID-19 pandemic left the organization reeling.

But the organization soon got back to the work it was doing: outfitting women for success throughout the pandemic via virtual appointments.

In the past, the group has run in-person fundraising events to bring in the funds to support its efforts.

Now it is hoping to get back to fundraising with an online auction to sell hundreds of donated items ranging from artwork, crafts, health and beauty products and clothing to food, experiences, house and home, jewelry, yard and garden and pet items.