Driver facing criminal charges after failing to signal turn

Kingston Police have charged a local woman after they claimed to have stopped a driver for failing to signal only to find a bag of drugs in the vehicle.

The local force said in a news release that on Tuesday just before 10 p.m. an officer patrolling the midtown area saw a driver fail to use their turn indicator as they turned east onto Concession Street from Princess Street. The officer pulled the driver over on Concession Street and spoke to the woman driving.

When asked for her proof of identity, such as a driver’s licence, police said that she provided an expired licence that didn’t belong to her.

Police said that the woman tried to convince the officer that it was her licence and she was the person pictured on it. Eventually, the woman’s actual identity was confirmed and she was arrested for obstructing police. When her actual name police determined she was also prohibited from driving anywhere in Canada and was breaching court-imposed conditions.