Driver seriously injured after two collisions on Highway 401

A transport truck driver has been seriously injured after colliding with another truck that had been stopped in a line of traffic caused by an earlier crash on Friday morning.

The second crash forced investigators to close Highway 401 for nearly 10 hours.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release that at about 2 a.m., emergency services were called to the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near the County Road 6 interchange at Odessa for a tractor-trailer fire. When they arrived, they found on the north shoulder a transport, which had been hauling vehicles, engulfed in flames.

The highway was closed as firefighters extinguished the blaze. No one was injured.

One lane of the highway was reopened at about 4:30 a.m. and traffic slowly started moving again but was still backed up.

At about 6 a.m., emergency crews were called to a second crash in the westbound lanes, east of County Road 6.

“A westbound transport truck collided with the rear of another transport truck that was stopped in a traffic queue,” the OPP said. “The driver of the moving tractor-trailer sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital by paramedics.”

Both lanes were closed again for most of the day as OPP collision reconstructionists investigated. One of the lanes reopened at about 3:45 p.m. while one remained closed to clean up debris.