Drivers from Kingston, Toronto, Loyalist charged criminally by OPP

Three drivers from Kingston, Toronto and Loyalist have been charged criminally by Ontario Provincial Police in the past week.

Last Saturday at about 5 a.m., officers were called to a vehicle that was stopped, blocking Highway 33 near Coronation Boulevard. When officers arrived, they determined that the driver was likely impaired. They arrested the driver and took her to their detachment for further testing.

As a result, Tera Breckenridge, 47, of Kingston was charged with impaired driving and with refusing to provide a breath sample.

Breckenridge was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Napanee on May 11. Her licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days at her expense.

The Toronto driver’s interaction with the OPP started at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday when officers patrolling the westbound lanes of Highway 401 spotted a heavily damaged vehicle pulled over on the shoulder of the County Road 6 off-ramp.

Officers spoke to the driver and suspected he was impaired. The officer tested the driver roadside, arrested him and took him to their detachment for further investigation.

Police said they also found cannabis and cocaine during their investigation.