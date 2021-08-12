Drug trafficking investigation yields charges

Steph Crosier
Aug 12, 2021  •  15 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read

A local man has been charged by Kingston Police in connection to an ongoing crystal methamphetamine trafficking investigation.

Police said in a news release that the investigation led them to the man’s residence on Montreal Street. They executed a search warrant at the residence and seized a quantity of crystal methamphetamine, cash and other evidence of drug trafficking inside.

Terry Corkey, 46, was charged by police with possession for the purpose of trafficking crystal methamphetamine and possession of proceeds of crime.

The charges have not been proven in court.

