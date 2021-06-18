





Article content Throughout the pandemic, businesses have been encouraged to pivot, to find new ways to serve customers and to stay alive. But what if the strict regulations that govern a store prevent it from doing just that and the store loses 95 per cent of its business? That is the plight of the Thousands Islands Duty Free Store and hundreds of other duty-free stores serving customers crossing the border by road across the country. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Duty-free stores in free fall: 'It’s been devastating' Back to video “We can’t ‘pivot.’ We’re heavily regulated and so we can’t do anything else with our inventory other than sell it to a customer who is crossing into the U.S., return it to the vendor who we purchased it from, or have it destroyed by customs,” Jeff Butler, owner of the store located on Hill Island, said Wednesday afternoon. “We have no ability to have a clearance sale or sell in local towns or anything like that. We have no other options.” While Butler has been able to keep his entire staff working, thanks to the federal wage subsidy, the only customers are essential workers, who usually represents about five per cent of their usual clientele.

Article content “It’s been devastating, to say the least,” Butler said. He said that prior to the pandemic the store would see hundreds of customers every day. Now it’s about 20 at its walk-up window. “We’re at a point where when a car, just a regular car, comes in with a couple individuals travelling, we get excited because we see it so rarely,” Butler said. Photo by Jessica Munro / Local Journalism Initiative Barbara Barrett, executive director of the Frontier Duty Free Association, said the pandemic has threatened more than 2,600 jobs across the country. She emphasized that the stores are different from the ones seen in commercial airports. “These are family businesses in border town communities that are in dire straits because of the border closure. They’re 100 per cent export, so everything in the store, every item, every chocolate bar, every human that goes into the store has to exit through the U.S.,” Barrett said. “So with the border closed, that isn’t happening.” Butler and Barrett agreed that closing the borders at first was the right thing to do, but they said it has been discouraging to see flights continue. They said that with public health experts agreeing that it is now safe to open the border, they would like the federal government to make that happen. “The fact of the matter is that people are flying over (to the U.S.) and flying back, while they’re not able to drive across — we don’t understand the logic,” Barrett said. Barrett said they feel “stuck in the middle of a political football game.”

Article content The Canadian and United States governments have been extending the non-essential travel ban monthly since March 2020. Mayors of border towns in Ontario have met with federal Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and have called for a plan to reopen the borders as well. “We understand there’s going to be a phased approach, we get that, but let’s get it started,” Barrett said. “There’s no reason that fully vaccinated people can’t be crossing the border. Let’s not make it complicated.” Blair says the U.S. and Canadian governments are extending restrictions on non-essential international travel until July 21. Butler said that once the border does open, it will take time to fully recover, but the wage subsidy is scheduled to decrease as fall approaches. Barrett said the Frontier Duty Free Association is asking for a piece of the federal 2021 tourism fund to help its businesses recoup. “Not as a handout, but to help us survive,” Barrett said. “We’ve been told that our ask is reasonable, but we haven’t had confirmation that there will be help for us yet. “I honestly don’t know what business can be expected to be shut down or virtually shut down for 15 months and be expected to survive.” To make matters worse, Butler has had to pay taxes and duty on his own products just to donate them to the local community. He also had to get special permission to do it. The store mainly donated food products with an expiry date.

Article content “Chocolate, candy, that kind of thing,” Butler said. “We donated it to the two local food banks and then some to various other organizations, a retirement residence, Big Brothers Big Sisters, different organizations like that.” Products they can’t donate, mainly cream-based liqueurs and expired beer, are forced to be destroyed by customs. Barrett added that on average across the country, duty-free stores have had to destroy hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of inventory. “It’s been extensive,” Butler said. “In terms of our overall inventory, we’ve probably had to destroy somewhere between eight to 10 per cent.” scrosier@postmedia.com twitter.com/StephattheWhig Photo by Jessica Munro / Local Journalism Initiative reporter

