Eight new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston region Tuesday

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region on Tuesday.

Three females and two males in the 10 to 19 age range all contracted the virus via close contact. A female in the 10 to 19 age range’s case is outbreak related. The positive case of a male in his 20s is still under investigation.

No cases have resolved, bringing the region’s total active case count to 40.

Since March 9, cases have been recorded in Kingston, Central Frontenac and Addington Highlands.

The City of Kingston reported on Tuesday that the gathering that nearly resulted in bylaw officers issuing a court summons under the special Section 22 order played host to roughly 140 people.

The city said the gathering took place on Friday evening, hours before the order came into effect. Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore issued the Section 22 order on March 4. It stated that between March 13 at midnight and March 21 at 11:59 p.m. there would be additional restrictions and extra fines to address possible St. Patrick’s Day gatherings.

While most of the restrictions under the order are on restaurants and bars, no gatherings, inside or outside, with five or more people from separate households is permitted.

Bylaw officers did issue a court summons under the order on Saturday night. If convicted, the person who was issued the order could face a fine of $5,000.