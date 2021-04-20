Eight new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday — four in Limestone school communities

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health reported eight new positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 14 resolved cases.

The local active case total is 88, with 15 new variant of concern cases.

Among the reported cases are one student at Module Vanier, one staff member at Sydenham High School and two “additional student cases at Napanee District Secondary School on April 18.”

“This brings the total of active cases at NDSS to four. These cases do not constitute an outbreak as transmission did not occur at the school,” the Limestone District School Board stated in an email on Tuesday. “KFL&A Public Health works closely with schools to ensure that necessary steps are taken to prevent further spread of the virus both in the school and the community. No further information will be released, to maintain privacy.”

The province expanded the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age range this week for select pharmacies across the province to book appointments for AstraZeneca vaccinations for people ages 40 or older in 2021.

The Kingston Family Health Team has set up a clinic for its patients over the age of 60 (born in 1961 or earlier), by appointment only on Friday at the Memorial Centre.

To book an appointment, go to covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine, or for more information about latest COVID-19 case data and updates, go to covid-19.ontario.ca.