Regional COVID-19 active case count drops below 50

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston region on Sunday, according to data released by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health.

With eight cases reported as recovered, there are now 48 active cases in the KFLA region. All of the reported cases are currently under investigation as to the source of transmission, with two cases reported among females in their 50s and one case reported for a male in his 40s.

Among previously reported cases, two variants of concern were identified.