Regional COVID-19 active case count drops below 50

The Whig-Standard
May 22, 2021  •  21 hours ago  •  1 minute read
Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston region on Sunday, according to data released by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health.
With eight cases reported as recovered, there are now 48 active cases in the KFLA region. All of the reported cases are currently under investigation as to the source of transmission, with two cases reported among females in their 50s and one case reported for a male in his 40s.
Among previously reported cases, two variants of concern were identified.

Eight new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health region on Saturday.

With eight additional cases recovered, and one case transferred out of region, there are currently 53 active cases in the Kingston region.

Among the reported cases, three were confirmed as close contact transmission among females in their 30s, 40s and 60s.

Five cases are currently under investigation — two females in their 50s, a female in her 70s, and one male each in their 50s and 70s.

Among previously reported cases, three new variants of concern were identified in the region.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Kingston

This Week in Flyers