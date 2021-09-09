Elections Canada relocates advance poll this weekend in Kingston

Article content

KINGSTON — The location of advance polls in the city’s centre are to be moved on Friday.

Elections Canada announced Thursday that most of the advance polls scheduled to be at the Memorial Centre between Friday and Monday are to be moved to Branch 560 of the Royal Canadian Legion at 734 Montreal St.

The move is necessary because the Memorial Centre is no longer available to Elections Canada.

Voters who were eligible to cast their ballots at the advance polls at the Memorial Centre are encouraged to check the Elections Canada website for updated poll locations.

Voters who plan to cast their vote on election day on Sept. 20 are also encouraged to confirm the location of their poll ahead of time.

Elections Canada staff are to be at the Memorial Centre this weekend to redirect voters to the new advance poll location at the legion.

There is also to be signs at the Memorial Centre directing voters to the new location, and Elections Canada has updated the poll information on its website.

Elections Canada does not telephone voters to inform them about changes to poll locations.