Ernestown students sent home after staff member tests positive

Ernestown Secondary School dismissed all of its students on Thursday and is switching to online learning for the remainder of the week after learning a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Parents were sent a letter by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health before noon Thursday asking that they come and pick up their child or children immediately from the main entrance of the school. Staff will remain at the school until all of the students have been picked up.

“Two classroom cohorts and several staff are considered ‘close contacts’ because of this exposure, and there is a chance they could develop COVID-19,” a news release distributed by the Limestone District School Board stated.

The public health letter to parents said that “those in the affected cohort(s) have been notified and given specific guidance.”

Students’ classroom teachers or school administrators will send families more information about virtual learning, the school board said in its release.