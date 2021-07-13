Erratic driving leads to charges from OPP

A Loyalist Township driver is facing criminal charges from the Ontario Provincial Police after they were called to investigate an erratic driver early Sunday morning.

OPP said in a news release that at about 4:30 a.m. they recieve the report and the caller said the vehicle was on Country Road 2 in Napanee.

Officers found the vehicle and pulled it over just east of Palace Road , still on County Road 2. Speaking with the driver officers determined they were showing signs of impairment and the driver was arrested.

Ronald Courneyea, 62 of Loyalist Township was charged by the OPP with operation while impaired, operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol ratio over the legal limit.

Courneyea was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Napanee on Aug. 3.