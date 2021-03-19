Article content

Erratic driving led to criminal charges from the Ontario Provincial Police using their drug recognition expert officer this past week.

On Sunday at about 1 a.m., OPP officers spotted a vehicle on County Road 1 headed east. The vehicle was being driven erratically so they pulled it over. When they spoke to the driver they suspected he was impaired.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Erratic driving leads to criminal charges from OPP Back to video

The driver was arrested and taken to their detachment for further processing by a drug recognition expert officer.

As a result, the OPP have charged Shawn Gordon Coleman, 34, of Greater Napanee with impaired driving and possession of methamphetamine.

Coleman was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Napanee on May 11. Coleman’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

On Wednesday at about noon, the OPP received a call from a driver complaining about a vehicle being driven unpredictably on Highway 401, heading west.

Officers found the vehicle in question and pulled it over near the Napanee interchange. Speaking to the driver, officers suspected he was impaired and arrested him. He was taken to the local detachment for further examination by a drug recognition expert officer.

As a result, the OPP have charged Joseph James Christian Tremblay, 27, of Kingston with impaired driving and possession of methamphetamine.

Tremblay was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Napanee on May 18. His licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.