Families of Bernardo's victims want parole hearings farther apart
Family members of Paul Bernardo’s murder victims are questioning why Bernardo should receive parole hearings every two years.
The mothers of Leslie Mahaffy and Kristen French are asking for at least five years between parole hearings.
Bernardo’s last parole hearing was in October 2018, two years and eight months ago. After serving his first 25 years it is his right to apply for parole every two years.
He was denied full or day parole in 2018 and again on Tuesday.
Donna French said in her presentation on Tuesday, with her husband Doug by her side, the ink hasn’t yet dried from her victim impact statement in 2018 and they had to “muster up the strength to make another statement.”
Debbie Mahaffy’s statement was read by lawyer Tim Danson and questioned why Bernardo would have another parole hearing such a short time after the previous one.
“Once again Bernardo’s desires are inflicted on us as he inserts himself into our lives again forcing his horrors and terrifying memories upon us.”
“This unnecessary re-victimization must stop, at a minimum parole hearing for offenders like Paul Bernardo should be at least five years apart.”
In a news conference after the parole was denied Danson said the frequent hearings causes feelings of re-victimization among family members.
“It really is a gut-wrenching experience for them. It’s difficult, it’s hard, everything comes back, and it’s as if there’s not been a passage of time.”
Danson said they have to spend so much time dealing with the tragedy instead of getting on with their life as best they can.
“Then when they start preparing for these parole hearings it just seems for them all the progress they’ve made dissipates and they really are in a state of anguish, despair and sadness.”
“When the parole hearings are over they have to go through a decompression period and as I’ve said repeatedly it would be a lot better if at least that they wouldn’t have to go through this again for another five years as opposed to two years goes by very, very fast and they shouldn’t have to endure that, not for someone like Paul Bernardo.”
