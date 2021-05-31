Family concerned for well-being of missing man, 28

The Whig-Standard
May 31, 2021  •  3 hours ago  •  1 minute read
Matthew Bonner, 28, was last seen near Princess and Anderson streets on the morning of May 28. Kingston Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating him.
Kingston Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man who was last seen Friday.

Matthew Bonner, 28, was last seen in the area of Princess and Anderson streets that morning. His current whereabouts are unknown.

Police said Bonner has gone to the Charleston Lake area a number of times in the past.

Bonner is described as being white, six feet tall and weighing 209 pounds. He has a fair complexion with blue eyes, dark brown hair in a brush-cut style and a dark brown goatee.

He was last seen wearing silver shorts, a dark, striped shirt and white running shoes. He was also seen carrying a red-and-black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Andrew Wilby at 613-549-4660, ext. 6217, or via email at awilby@kingstonpolice.ca.

Tips can be provided anonymously by calling 613-549-4660, ext. 0, and asking to remain anonymous.

